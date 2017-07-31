Azerbaijani Snipers Target Wheat Fields

The farmers in the village of Voskevan, Tavush region, have not been able to harvest wheat, the head of village administration Seryozha Alexanyan told news.am. The Azerbaijani side targets wheat fields. On July 28 the Azerbaijani side fired at the combine harvester. Fortunately, the operator of the harvester Hambik Grigoryan was able to hide in the bushes. “We stopped harvesting two days ago. About 2 hectares of land is left, we have harvested the rest. We left that area for the end because it is the most dangerous area,” he said. The Azerbaijani side continued to fire on July 30, between 11 am and 1 pm. The head of village administration says since the installation of video surveillance equipment the enemy has replaced the attacks by fire at the civilians. In another border village, in Chinari community, the villagers have been unable to harvest about 3 hectares of wheat fields. And they did most part of the harvest at night because they are afraid of snipers. In Koti village, the enemy has recently fired at the combine harvester. The gunfire also set a wheat field on fire, the mayor of Koti village informed. The heads of Barekamavan, Baghanis, Aygepar villages in Tavush region informed us that there has been no firing recently.