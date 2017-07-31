Security Area in Artsakh Will Be Enlarged

In case of another attack by Azerbaijan there will be a response, the security area will be enlarged, the minister of defense of Artsakh Republic Levon Mnatsakanyan stated on Public Television, commenting on the situation at the line of contact. “In such counteraction, we will enlarge the width and depth of the existing security area, those few emplacements which passed under their control during the actions in April 2016 will be retrieved by all means,” he said. Levon Mnatsakanyan said the enemy currently does not attempt penetration of reconnaissance groups. “We exercise control along the entire length of the border line, including at night. The last such attempt was undertaken in the night of February 24 of this year, and we know about its outcome. They had 6 deaths, of which 5 were left in the field, and one was severely injured and died later in hospital. Afterwards, the attempts at penetration of reconnaissance groups were discontinued altogether,” the minister said. In answer to Zakir Hassanov’s statement that during the April war 15-20% of the Azerbaijani army was used, Levon Mnatsakanyan said this is not true, and the purpose of the statement is to calm down their public. “15-20% of the Azerbaijani armed forces are tanks and infantry cars, up to 250-300 artillery and up to 450-500 mortars. Up to 60 multiple rocket systems, modern and big caliber, up to 600-700 anti-tank means, and up to 20000 troops, and he speaks about it with pride. They used these during the April actions and their success was proportional with the task of a single company,” he said. The minister of defense of Artsakh Republic Levon Mnatsakanyan said with regards to Zakir Hassanov’s statement about having an air defense system that can destroy Iskander that even the leading countries have nothing to destroy Iskander. “The height of the trajectory of launcher Iskander is up to 100 km, the falling angle is nearly 90 degrees. Not only Azerbaijan but also other leading countries still have no means to destroy such rockets. A person who does not care that such a rocket weighting nearly 4 tons, with the warhead weighing 480 kg, and with accuracy of a few meters, and a range of several hundreds of kilometers, is either naïve or incompetent,” Levon Mnatsakanyan said. Levon Mnatsakanyan also spoke about enlarging the army’s capacity. “We have worked towards enlarging our capacity especially in video surveillance, we have enlarged the capacity of our fire emplacement destruction, we have built on our management capacity, it has been included in the general system, we have bought new means, for both reconnaissance and firing. All the means were tried out, the results are reassuring, effective, we take these steps jointly with the defense industry. We have big-caliber firearms which we didn’t use to have, we have longer-range anti-tank firearms we used to have but which were insufficient, we have also acquired firearms with modern technology,” Mnatsakanyan said. “We have paid special attention to early detection means which we consider to be essential to the security of our servicemen at the front line and we have a possibility to learn about the possible actions of the enemy beforehand, about the location of their fire emplacements. All work done in this direction is well coordinated. Today we can state for sure that we don’t have an inch of our front line under the enemy’s surveillance, in other words, we have demonstrated well-coordinated work and increased the security of sentry duty of our servicemen at the front line,” he said. Getting back to the acquisition of new arms by Azerbaijan, he announced that this circumstance has never broken and will never break the balance of the armed forces. “The balance has never been and will never be broken. The balance was broken in 1992 and at that time they had absolute advantage in all types of weapons. And in that situation they were unable to achieve their tasks. We had what was recorded in May 1994,” the minister of defense of Artsakh said. Answering the question on what could be suggested based on deep reconnaissance, a more defensive or offensive nature of the enemy’s preference in actions, Minister Mnatsakanyan said the Azerbaijani side speaks more about the offensive tactics but in reality they are performing serious defensive activities. “Our surveillance systems allow us to observe within a range of 10-15 km and we can see there huge engineering work carried out, within a range of up to 7, 10-15 km. This means that whatever statements they make, they know that if need be, they will have to defend themselves,” the minister said.