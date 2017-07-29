Contractual Serviceman Shot Dead in Military Position

Arkady Ghambaryan, 33 was killed in the military position in Novemberyan on July 28. He was found dead. It was the first time he was on duty at the military position, the head of Karkop village, the killed serviceman’s native village, told news.am. The spokesperson for the ministry of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan has confirmed his death. The head of the village said his family was poor therefore Arkady Ghambaryan decided to join the army. He is married, as three children. The circumstances of his death are not known yet.