Defense Army Published Statistics of Azerbaijan's Behavior at Line of Contact

According to the summary of the operative data of the Defense Army of Artsakh, in the first half of 2017 the enemy breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces around 9000 times during which over 121000 shots were fired in the direction of the Armenian posts, the information office of the Defense Army of Artsakh informed Armenpress. Besides firearms, in the mentioned period the Azerbaijani armed forces used SPIKE antitank guided rockets (3 projectiles), TR-107 multiple rocket launchers (5 projectiles), D-30 and D-44 cannons (244 projectiles), 60, 82 and 120 mm mortars (1373 projectiles), various grenade launchers (250 projectiles). In the first half of 2017 the Azerbaijani special units attempted several attacks which were detected in a timely manner by the Defense Army units on sentry duty and were pushed back. It should be noted that on February 25 the Azerbaijani special troops attempted a reconnaissance-in-force in the eastern direction and ended up in total failure, leaving in the territory adjacent to the front line 5 bodies and retreated to its starting position. In the first half of 2017 the front units of the Defense Army remained in a dictating role at the front line and continue confidently to implement their military task.