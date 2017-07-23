Azerbaijani Fire Caused Significant Damage to Armenian Border Village

The Azerbaijani side has fired at the border village of Chinari, Tavush region, causing significant damage to the people living there, the head of the village Samvel Saghoyan told Armenpress.“The enemy’s fire on July 20 damaged the roof and walls of the nursery school, two houses, a cattle house was burns where there was hay, 3000 bales. The water mill of the village was burnt. The damage to our fellow villagers is 12 million drams. We have no casualties in the result of the enemy’s actions,” Saghoyan said.He informed that the Azerbaijani snipers tried to shoot a youth somewhere near the cemetery for about two hours but they failed. “The youth was able to hide in a safe place,” the head of the village said.