Baku Sahakyan Elected President for His Third Term

In a special meeting the Parliament of Artsakh voted 28 to 32 for Bako Sahakyan nominated for the president of Artsakh. The parliament of Artsakh has 33 members of parliament. 32 attended the meeting who voted to the president in a secret ballot. Bako Sahakyan had been nominated by three parliamentary forces: Free Homeland, the Democratic Party of Artsakh and ARF. His rival was the former mayor of Stepanakert Edward Aghajanyan nominated by Movement 88. Bako Sahakyan needed 21 votes to be elected. This is Sahakyan’s third term, in fact. In 2017 his second term expired. However, in 2016, in the result of the Constitutional reform Artsakh was transformed to a presidential state. It will fully function starting from 2020, when the term of the parliament elected in 2015 ends. Meanwhile, there will be a president for the period of transition who is elected by the parliament.