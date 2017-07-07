Azerbaijan Used Artillery Again: Video

In the southern direction Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire on July 7, using various firearms, including D-44 cannons and mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.

“The official Azerbaijani propaganda remains faithful to its policy based on lie and falsification. There was another such case on July 6 when the Azerbaijani ministries of defense and foreign affairs and the prosecutor general’s office organized a visit of the accredited military attaches and foreign media representatives to Alkhalu where they were allegedly provided with “undeniable” evidence of absence of Azerbaijani fire emplacements and a military staff. We also would like to remind that the tactics of misleading the accredited foreign military attaches in Azerbaijan is not something new. After the actions in April 2016 their visit to Jojuk Marjanlu was organized where the “glorious” success of the Azerbaijani army in the result of which that area had been liberated was presented to them. Meanwhile, Jojuk Marjanlu had been controlled by the Azerbaijani armed forces since January 1994. We would like to emphasize once again that the Defense Army of Artsakh Republic has never targeted civilian population and objects. However, if the enemy, using its population as a live shield, fires from its emplacements located in peaceful areas at the posts of Artsakh, these emplacements will be silenced as always. And, remaining faithful to the tactics of speaking the language of facts, we would like to present a video in which the cannon located in the area adjacent to Alkhanlu is seen clearly. We leave the conclusions to common sense of rational people. In the end, we would like to add that on July 7, at 9:00 the enemy started breaching the ceasefire using firearms of different calibers, including D-44 cannons and mounted anti-tank grenade launchers. The front units of the Defense Army continue to control the situation confidently,” the message of the Defense Army notes.