Three Servicemen of Defense Army Were Injured

Since the morning of July 7 the enemy has breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces, using rifles, D-30 and D-40 cannons, mortars and grenade launchers of different calibers. The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has informed that in the result of shelling by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Defense Army Servicemen Robert Novrus Gasparyan (1969), Hambardzum Karapet Harutiunyan (1997) and Vahe Gagik Badalyan (1998) have debris injuries. The front units of the Defense Army counteracted to suppess the enemy’s aggressive activity. The Azerbaijani political military leadership bears full responsibility for the actions aimed at destabilization of the situation at the front line.