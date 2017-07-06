Why They Publish Photos of Dead Child

The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Republic Ruben Melikyan has posted on his Facebook page: “During the first few hours of the April war the artillery fire by the Azerbaijani armed forces the Armenian child Vaghinak was killed. Even at the tensest moments of the war the cruel pictures of the child’s body were not published. In Azerbaijan they act otherwise. It even seems that people there are happy to have images of the breathless body of the innocent 2-year-old baby. There should be a moral standard.” Once cannot disagree with the ombudsman of Artsakh. Moreover, not only does Azerbaijan seem happy but also is planning certain actions, trying to cause a specific climate through such photos. Azerbaijan has provoked this situation by locating a fire emplacement in a village. The question that rises is why the Armenian media publish those photos.