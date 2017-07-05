There Are No Enemy Children: Spokesperson for Artsakh MoD on Yesterday's Azerbaijani Attack

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic Senor Hasratyan commented on the attack initiated by the Azerbaijani side on July 4. He accused our neighbors “with Neolithic mentality” of killing their citizens, especially a 2-year-old. “There are no children enemies, especially one who is 2 years old, but there are cases when children die because of stupid cowards. This was the case in the evening of July 4 when the askyars of the “powerful” Azerbaijani army, hiding behind the back of the peaceful population, used a reactive rocket artillery launcher targeting a two-year-old girl … Unlike our neighbors with Neolithic mentality, we regret to report the fact and express our sorrow. Accept this as my personal opinion.”