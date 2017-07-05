NKR Defense Army Dismissed Press Reports on Casualties

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has dismissed the Azerbaijani press reports on 3 injured soldiers of the Defense Army in the result of a blast in the military unit. “Unlike the Azerbaijani side, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic is loyal to its transparent style and usually informs about the incidents, while such misinformation by the adversary are all aimed at the internal audience,” the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh states.