Defense Ministry Published Video of Yesterday's Operation

Parts of the video of destruction caused by the fire from TR-107 multiple rocket launcher used by the enemy have been published. Note the time in the video. The enemy fired only at 20:31, after the fire attack by the enemy. “At 11:30-11:35 the Azerbaijani side fired 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles), at 12:45-12:55 anti-tank grenade mounted launchers (3 projectiles) in the eastern direction. In the southern direction, at 13:35 Azerbaijani forces fired 60 mm mortars (3 projectiles), at 19:10 60 mm mortars (2 projectiles), and between 20:20-20:30the Azerbaijani forces opened fire from the military base located in Alkhanlu village from TR-107 multiple rocket launchers (5 projectiles) in the direction of the command point of one of the military units, at 20:48 firing also 82 mm mortars (3 projectiles). To restrain the enemy’s aggressive activity, the front units of the Defense Army had to undertake counteractions between 20:31 and 20:40 and damaged the fire emplacement in Alkhanlu village. According to the reliable information provided by the relevant services of the Defense Army, the enemy has casualties. The Defense Army has no casualties in the result of the Azerbaijani provocations. At the end we would like to add that the political military leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences of the incident, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense Press Service informed.