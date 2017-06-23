Person who Appeared in Azerbaijan Had Conviction and Mental Issues

The person introducing himself Zaven Hovhannes Karapetyan who has appeared in the territory of Azerbaijan has a past conviction and mental issues. The mayor of Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan told Armenpress this person was strange. “He lived a strange life, was registered at the elderly people’s home to get a passport because he had no address. He lived in different places for some time, collected garbage, was homeless. He is not from Vanadzor, he was from some orphanage, I don’t know which one, had no specific occupation,” Aslanyan said. According to him, this information is the memories of the staff of the elderly people’s home. “He did not even stay at the elderly people’s home, he was convicted. It has been a long time the staff members have seen him. After some time spent with him the staff felt that he had mental issues,” the mayor of Vanadzor said. “Earlier in an interview with Armenpress the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenpress that calling the person naming himself Zaven Karapetyan an Armenian saboteur is one of the methods of the Azerbaijani side,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan said. In answer to the questions asked in Armenian in the video published by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the person introducing himself as Zaven Hovhannes Karapetyan says he was born In Dovegh village of Noyemberyan, Tavush region. He says he was born on 16 November 1974. Note that available records on the person named Zaven Hovhannes Karapetyan were found in Vanadzor, Lori region, nor Noyemberyan’s Dovegh village, despite the video of the ministry of defense of Azerbaijan. The head of the municipality of Dovegh Samvel Gorginyan told us that there is not a person in their community named Zaven Hovhannes Karapetyan.