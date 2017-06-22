Attempted Attack at Line of Contact: Enemy Had Four Deaths and Retreated

In the night of June 21 and in the morning of June 22 the Azerbaijani special troops undertook a reconnaissance-in-force at the line of contact.

The Defense Army subdivisions on combat duty, thanks to their high level of tactical preparedness, furnishing of positions and adequate equipment, detected in time the advancement of the reconnaissance group and pushed them back to their starting point, leaving at least four deaths on the side of the enemy. The Azerbaijani side left personal belongings of the special troops in the area adjacent to the Armenian positions.

The Defense Army did not have casualties during the preemption of the penetration attempt. The situation at the line of contact remains under the total control of the Artsakh forces.