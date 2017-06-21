Chain's Complete: Last Step Will Be Taken Tomorrow

The National Assembly will discuss the program of the government. The economists have underlined several important things in it. First, it lacks numbers and forecasts, which means that the government avoid responsibility. It states a 5% economic growth which is possible provided the inflation, experts say. In other words, this is a growth which is possible on its own. In fact there is no clarity in any sector, including investments. Economists say the program does not clarify the “added value” Karen Karapetyan announced when he took on the post of prime minister. This means that the economy will stay within its current volumes. And this means that it will remain confined to quotas and closed, as before. In fact, this is not a development program, experts conclude. In fact, this program has been adjusted to the recent political initiatives and reshuffles in the government. Their essence can be briefly discussed in the following way: The economic and political system is re-arranged and reproduced, including also based on “heritage”; The society is clearly broken into castes where every caste has their duties, for example, border protection, which is defined by nation-army and other adjunct initiatives. The small groups that survived reshuffles continue to possess national wealth. The creation of the corruption commission legalizes the wealth accrued before, an internal capital amnesty is declared. The new governance system keeps the ruling groups away from responsibility and public demands. The enlargement of communities ensures the shaded administrative division in Armenia, to make the electoral and other processes less noisy and more controllable. These are the main initiatives to lay down the new economic and political status quo, the ongoing reshuffle in government which the parliament has already adopted. Tomorrow the government will adopt the government program which is, in fact, a new “contract” on quotas and guarantees. Later some constitutional laws will be adopted which will complete the process going on since 2015.

