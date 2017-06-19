Officer of Azerbaijani Reconnaissance Died: Razm.info

On June 17 a 32-year-old servicemen of one of the military units of Aghdam, Azerbaijan Ocaxverdiyev Ruslan İlham oğlu died, the opposition website Meydan informed. The servicemen was from Shirinbulagh village of Shaqi region of Azerbaijan. It is reported that the relatives of the serviceman do not know the circumstances of his death. The death was confirmed by the municipality of Shaqi region. Since 1 January 2017 34 deaths of servicemen of the Azerbaijani army became known from open sources.

