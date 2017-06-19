One of Injured Servicemen Had Eye Surgery, Other's State is Critical but Stable

The state of the serviceman who was injured in the result of the Azerbaijani attack and taken to Malayan Center of Ophthalmology is grave. Professor Alexander Malayan told Armenpress both eyes of the serviceman were damaged. “We have operated on one eye. He will undergo long treatment,” Dr. Malayan said. He said there may be need for surgery soon. A big foreign object in one eye was especially dangerous. It has been successfully removed, laser treatment was done. Lots of foreign objects in the other eye were less dangerous. “If there are no complications in the future, we expect that the young man’s eye sight will be restored,” Professor Malayan said after the recurrent examination. The post-surgical period is passing smoothly. The state of the 33-year-old serviceman has not aggravated. The spokesperson for the ministry of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said the state of the other servicemen who is at Muratsan Central Military Hospital is critical but stable. On June 16 the Azerbaijani side breached the ceasefire at around 6.05 pm firing anti-tank grenade launchers in the direction of one of the central subordination of the Defense Army. In the result of the breach the defense army servicemen Arayik Rudik Matinyan (born in 1997), Vigen Zhirair Petrosyan (born in 1997) and Vardan Tsovak Sargsyan (born in 1997) were deadly injured. It also became known that two servicemen had been taken to hospital.