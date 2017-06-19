Another Injured Serviceman Taken to Yerevan From Artsakh

Another wounded serviceman has been transported from Artsakh to Yerevan by helicopter, the head of the intensive care unit of the Central Military Hospital Gayane Hovhannisyan told Civilnet. Tert.am noted that today Yuri Zakaryan born in 1997 who got a penetrating firearm injury in the head on June 17 in Artsakh was taken to the Central Military Hospital in Yerevan from Stepanakert. “His state is extremely grave, he is unconscious, he is connected to the ventilation machine. He underwent surgery in the hospital of Stepanakert, he has been examined here. At the moment there is no need for surgery. Earlier two other injured servicemen were taken to Yerevan, Armen Vardanyan and Myasnik Hovhannisyan.