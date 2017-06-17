A New Death in Artsakh, Answer Will Be Targeted: Artsakh MoD

Following the attacks of the Azerbaijani side at the line of contact yesterday, the enemy again attacked this morning in the northern direction, killing the serviceman of the Defense Army Narek Tigran Gasparyan born in 1997 at 9.40 am, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informs.

The Ministry of Defense assures that the answer to the actions of the enemy encouraged by the unaddressed statements of the relevant international organizations is going to be targeted and disproportional.