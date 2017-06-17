3 Conscripts Killed in Artsakh

On June 16, at around 6.05 pm, the Azerbaijani side breached the ceasefire firing from mounted anti-tank grenade launchers in the direction of the defense area of one of the military units of the Defense Army. The Defense Army servicemen Arayil Rudik Matinyan (born in 1997), Vigen Zhirair Petrosyan (born in 1997) and Vardan Tsovak Sargsyan (born in 1997) were deadly injured. An investigation has started to find out the circumstances of the incident, the Ministy of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.