NATO's Telling Armenia the Way to Advantage

The special representative of the NATO Secretary General James Appathurai told news.am that the arms race should not necessarily lead to an armed conflict. He gave the example of the cold war, saying that the United States and the USSR acquired a lot of arms but it did not lead to a cold war. The war is not the consequence of the quantity of weapons. The war is the result or consequence of a political decision dictated by innumerable political and economic factors. Appathurai’s comparison contains a subtle hint. The USSR had started a weapons race with the United States but it fell apart due to the lack of competitiveness, economic, technological, political and civilization backwardness, lack of attractiveness to its own citizens and not weapon. This is the essential thing. In other words, the more attractive a country is to its own citizens, the more attractive it is to foreigners who would wish to come to live and work in Armenia. It is essential how competitive the economy is, what role the state has in the global economic and political life, whether or nor it is associated with this life not only in speeches made by officials but also the up-to-date rules of co-existence by their own example. Baku may acquire more weapons than Armenia but this will not lead to a war if Armenia is ahead of Baku by the standards of organization of its public and social life. This is Armenia’s trump card, and symbolically the NATO Secretary General, the representative of the leading pillar of the global security system, hints that which has achieved an advantage over the other systems by way of laying the values of democracy, human rights and freedom at the basis of development. The special representative of the NATO Secretary General conveys to Armenia the road to advantage.