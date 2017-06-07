Multiple Attacks in Iran: 12 Were Killed

12 were killed in Iran in the result of attacks in the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khameini. The toll continues to rise. According to latest IRIB reports, referring to the Iranian ministry of emergency situations Pir-Hossein Kolivandi, 12 are dead, around 40 were injured. Note that today, at 10 am local time, four armed people broke into the building of the Iranian parliament, shooting at the security. One of the guards was killed. The members of parliament were not injured. Terrorists undertook a similar action at the mausoleum of Imam Khameini which is 401 km south of Tehran. According to reports, at least one person armed with a Kalashnikov rifle broke into the mausoleum and started firing, then bombed the building, TASS informed.