Front Line is Fully Controlled: Commander of Defense Army Is Optimistic

Optimism is needed about the settlement of the Artsakh issue, the commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Republic told reporters, Armenpress informed. He believes the solution is going to be positive. “Our cause is fair, we have to realize what we are fighting for. Everything is motivted, and the victory is going to be ours. Azerbaijan will increasingly try to cause escalation to cause damage to us. We will do everything to deliver the ultimate blow,” the commander of the Defense Army stated. He underlined a big volume of work at the border line since last April. Not only were surveillance mechanisms stationed but also engineering equipment was put in place, security and living conditions were improved. “Of course, in the first place we have ruled out or reduced the human factor in areas of limited visibility with the surveillance system. In this respect, the front line is fully controlled,” he said.