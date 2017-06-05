Major Reconstruction of Talish Initiated

The president of Artsakh Republic has initiated a big program of reconstruction of Talish, the prime minister of Artsakh Arayik Harutiunyan told reporters, Armenpress informed. He said soon the construction of the school, preschool buildings will start, the construction of the community center, medical post and new houses has started. Harutiunyan said this is not a renovation but construction of Talish. “A lot of preferences are envisaged for the people of Talish, not only in education but also other issues. Without opening the brackets, whatever issues they have, we try to solve them immediately.” In answer to the observation whether it is possible to reconstruct the village of Talish in Alashan, the place where the people of Talish temporarily live after the shelling of the village by Azerbaijani armed forces, Prime Minister Arayik Harutiunyan said they do not think it is correct to leave historic Talish and rebuild Talish in Alashan. He says all villages are currently considered because today’s technology allows surveilling any area at a great distance with unmanned vehicles. The prime minister of Artsakh ensured that we can follow dozens, even over one hundred areas. “This is our fate, and we need to realize that there can be frequent provocations not only in Talish, Martuni, Martakert but even in Stepanakert. This is fate, we have chosen it for which we are proud and ready to fight,” he said.