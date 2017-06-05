Border Situation is Stable Tense: Ultimate Strike Prepared

The commander of the NKR Defense Army, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan described the situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijani border as stable tense but for the time being no big escalation is reported, Armtimes.com informed.

“If we compare with the situation following the April developments, tension is several times less intense. We may say that the subversive actions of reconnaissance groups have been ruled out, they no longer happen, the last point was the February incidents. As to fire from firearms of different calibers and breaches, they are several times less frequent too. Against the previous year, the number of breaches in 2017 is several times less. Our answers are targeted, they were answered in a way that no attempts are made to strike,” Mnatsakanyan said.

“Of course, Azerbaijan is going to do everything to maintain tension at the front line, it will work hard to cause damages, and we are going to do everything to answer adequately and, if need be, if we find it appropriate, to make the ultimate strike.”