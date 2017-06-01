Azerbaijan Fired at Baghanis: No Casualties

The Azerbaijani armed forces shelled the community of Baghanis of Tavush region in the night of May 31. The head of Baghanis community administration Narek Sahakyan told Armenpress that two houses were damaged in the result of the shelling, there are no casualties. “The roof of a house was damaged, as well as the downspout of another one. There is no other damage,” Sahakyan said. The head of Baghanis community underlined that the situation is calm, the Armenian army keeps the situation under control.