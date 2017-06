On May 30 the conscript Alik Smbat Avanesyan was injured by the enemy’s fire in one of the directions of the Defense Army, the head of the Medical Service Department of the Armenian Armed Forces Kamavor Khachatryan told reporters, Aysor.am informed. “The serviceman’s state is severe. He has a penetrating firearm injury of the right thigh, is in the military hospital of Stepanakert.