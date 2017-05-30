New souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the theme “Sport. Armenian Olympic champions. Artur Aleksanyan”

In 2017 on May 30th “HayPost” CJSC cancelled and put into circulation a souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the theme “Sport. Armenian Olympic champions. Artur Aleksanyan”. The cancellation took place in the premises of the National Olympic Committee.

The postage stamp, having a shape of Olympic ring, depicts the Olympic champion of Rio-2016, the best athlete of Armenia of 2016, the Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan.

The souvenir sheet depicts the scenes from the fight of Artur Aleksanyan at the 31st Olympic Games “Rio-2016” as well as the gold medal won by him inside the Olympic rings.

The souvenir sheet with 1 stamp with nominal value of 480 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France. The author of the souvenir sheet’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The participants of the souvenir sheet cancellation ceremony were the Greco-Roman wrestler and the Olympic Champion of Rio-2016 Artur Aleksanyan, the RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan, the RA Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan, the Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan.

Date of issue: May 30, 2017

Designer: Vahagn Mkrtchyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Stamp size: 38,0 mm, round

S/sheet size: 120,0 x 75,0 mm

Print run: 20 000 pcs.