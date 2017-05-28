Without 28 May 1918 Republic of Armenia Would Not Exist

In the May battles at Sardarapat, Gharakilisa and Bash Aparan the ancestors of the Armenian people won the right of the Armenian nation to live and last, President Sargsyan stated at the Memorial to Sardarapat during the celebration of the First Republic Day on May 28. “These fights were the last efforts of the nation facing extinction to protect at the cost of their lives the lands of our historical homeland and to save the last pieces of our people. This feat that seems unachievable was fulfilled by all the layers of our people who acted with exceptional unity and organization. With selfless bravery and stoic will, they acted with the highest level of ethnic identity and historical responsibility,” Sargsyan said, Armenpress informs. He added that back in those years the newly independent Armenia was born under the fire of World War I. “Every year we repeat one simple truth like an oath of fidelity – without 28 May 1918 there would be no Soviet Armenia and the present-day Republic of Armenia,” Serzh Sargsyan said.