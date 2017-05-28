Unexpected Visit to MoD: What's Happening in Army?

Serzh Sargsyan has visited the Ministry of Defense unexpectedly and had a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry. The official website of the president published only scarce information without a single photo.

After Serzh Sargsyan’s visit the head of the Military Police and the Head of Artillery were discharged. The mass media informed that more terminations will come.

Serzh Sargsyan is “reorganizing” the army. He started with the top command. The minister, the first deputy minister and the chief of general staff were discharged. Now the middle command is replaced.

These changes are related to Serzh Sargsyan’s domestic plans. He is forming loyal agencies in government, including the ministry of defense.

On the other hand, a new political-military situation has occurred in Karabakh, the “quality” of war and the level of arms has changed. Recently Armenia has acquired modern weapons and systems which make Azerbaijan’s traditional methods, i.e. reconnaissance-in-force and air attacks, obsolete. In addition, weapons were received not only from Russia because Russia does not have some systems that have been used at the line of contact.

In addition, Armenia and Azerbaijan have made their positions clearer and tougher, at least in the current stage, which makes negotiations meaningless. This means that the confrontation may enter a new stage.

There are two problems in the Armenian army – discipline and proper training to be able to use the new weapons. In addition, the stakeholders have announced that they will not impose anything on the sides, hinting that the sides are “alone” with their problem. This means that reaching a new political-military haven may take a new stage of escalation, and the positions of the conflict sides at this new heaven will be determined by the results of the escalation.

What is the aim of the ongoing changes in the Armenian army? In the new situation, the Armenian army has received the possibility and legitimate right to deep strikes.