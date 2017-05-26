Big Layoff Expected in National Assembly

The Hraparak newspaper writes that 30-40% of the National Assembly staff of 800 people do not show up at the National Assembly, they have contracts and get a salary from the treasury. "It also turned out that it is impossible to accommodate so many people within the building of the National Assembly. During Hovik Abrahamyan’s tenure the National Assembly was staffed with unneeded and inactive experts, departments, assistant-advisors followed by more appointments by Galust Sahakyan who also staffed the National Assembly. Now they say the staff will be cut by 30-40%," the newspaper writes.