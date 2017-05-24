Defense Army Front Units Answered

On May 23 and 24 the Azerbaijani side breached the ceasefire at the line of contact over 95 times, firing nearly 1140 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. Aside from firearms, the Azerbaijani armed forces used 60 and 82 mm mortars (14 projectiles) and a mounted automatic grenade launcher (41 projectiles). The front units of the Defense Army answered, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.