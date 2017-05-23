Azerbaijan Fired 18 Projectiles: Defense Army Answered

On May 22 and in the morning of May 23 the Azerbaijani side breached the ceasefire around 100 times, firing over 1600 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. Aside from firearms the Azerbaijani armed forces used a D-44 cannon (9 projectiles) in the eastern direction and an 82 mm mortar (9 projectiles) in the northeastern section. The Armenian side has not had any casualties in the result of the ceasefire breach by the enemy. The Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s aggressive actions, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.