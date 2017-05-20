Structural Change in SRC: 483 Employees Will Be Laid Off

The State Revenue Committee is undergoing restructuring with a view to improving tax administration, optimization of the use of resources, reduction of corruption risks, to perform the functions of the committee fully and effectively.

The SRC will cut its territorial inspectorates. Instead three departments will be set up which will be included in the structural units of the committee staff. “In the result of restructuring the customs houses will be reduced, and they will be included in the Committee staff as units of the customs body. In the result of this, about 483 positions will be reduced,” the head of SRC said, Armenpress reported.

The unit of registration of excise stamps and labels will be eliminated too. A unit for control of non-commercial organizations will be created.