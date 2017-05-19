Azerbaijan Fired Mortars and Grenade Launcher

On May 18 and in the morning of May 19 Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces about 90 times, firing over 1300 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. Aside from firearms the Azerbaijani armed forces used a 60 mm mortar (1 projectile) in the eastern direction and a 60 mm mortar (1 projectile) and an anti-tank grenade launcher (1 projectile) in the northeastern direction, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.