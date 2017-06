The National Assembly has elected Dr. Ara Babloyan of the Republican Party as speaker. The deputy speakers are Arpine Hovhannisyan and Edward Sharmazanov of the Republican Party, as well as Michael Melkumyan of Prosperous Armenia Party. In a secret ballot, 73 voted for Arpine Hovhannisyan, 84 voted for Edward Sharmazanov, and 65 voted for Michael Melkumyan. 100 members of parliament voted.