Azerbaijan Shelled Its Own Posts: Artsakh MoD

In the past few days the armed forces of Azerbaijan which have intentionally caused escalation at the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces and undertook subversive actions have undertaken an absurd action today. The video surveillance systems installed at the front line of the Defense Army have detected that at 12:15 – 12:19 and 13:32 – 13:36 the enemy fired at its own posts, apparently using 60 mm mortars, in the Seysulan-Yarimja section in the result of which there were explosions in the mentioned parts.

The aforementioned proves that either the personnel is not competent or there is lack of vertical management and any commander at the front line can make a decision on implementing an action or yet with such mean steps the Azerbaijani leadership is preparing the ground for further provocations.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informs that during the day the Armenian side has observed the ceasefire and did not carry out any action, including use of big caliber weapons.