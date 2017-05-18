On May 17 and in the morning of May 18 the Azerbaijani side breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces about 60 times, firing over 650 times in the direction of the Armenian posts.

Aside from rifles the Azerbaijani armed forces used a mounted anti-tank grenade launcher (23 projectiles) in the eastern direction of the line of contact, and a D-44 cannon (18 projectiles) in the northeastern direction and an 82 mm mortar (4 projectiles).

The front units of the Defense Army undertook preemptive actions, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.