Serzh Sargsyan Published His Decision

In the meeting of the Executive Board of the Republican Party Serzh Sargsyan has nominated Ara Babloyan for the post of speaker of the National Assembly, the spokesperson for the Republican Party Edward Sharmazanov told reporters after the meeting.

He informed that he and Arpine Hovhanisyan were nominated for the two positions of deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

The head of the Republican parliamentary group Vahram Baghdasaryan, the secretary of the parliamentary group will be Gagik Melikyan.

The board has approved these nominations.