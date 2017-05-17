Defense Army Implemented Punitive Action: Video

In answer to the enemy’s activity in the night of May 16 and the morning of May 17 the Defense Army undertook punitive actions, the Defense Army informed.

According to the message, in the result of the punitive actions, according to reliable information provided by the relevant services of the Defense Army, the Azerbaijani side has losses.

The published video states that the Armenian forces targeted a radio echolocation station, as well as a transportation and charging machine of the OSA air defense station.

Commenting on the statement of the Azerbaijani side on the use of combat UAVs by the Armenian forces against the Azerbaijani forces, the press secretary of the Defense Army Senor Hasratyan told Razminfo that the Armenian side answered.

Hasratyan did not specify the types of weapons used in the result of the counteraction of the Armenian side.

The spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan noted that the Armenian side is working on the development of different unmanned flying devices.

With regards to the types of UAVs under development, the spokesperson for the Armenian ministry of defense said the Armenian side is working on both combat and non-combat UAVs, as well as other means of defense.

Earlier the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense informed that during night fights the Armenian side used “combat” UAVs.