Defense Army Units Answered

On May 15 and in the night of May 16 the Azerbaijani side breached the ceasefire about 55 times, firing over 1200 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. Besides firearms the Azerbaijani armed forces used a 60mm mortar (3 projectiles) and a mounted antitank grenade launcher (9 projectiles). In the eastern direction of the Defense Army the enemy used the SPIKE guided missile partly damaging equipment. The Defense Army did not have casualties in the result of the subversion by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s aggression action and continued to implement their military task confidently.