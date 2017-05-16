Azerbaijani Side Fired Several Guided Missiles Hitting a Zenith System

The Defense Army of Artsakh informed yesterday that the Azerbaijani side has fired a Spike rocket in the direction of the object owned by the Armenian armed forces and partly damaged it. Later it became known that it was a zenith system.

Our source in the Defense Army has shared details on what happened, noting that the Azerbaijanis have fired several, not one rockets in the direction of the zenith station belonging to the Armenian armed forces.

Only one rocket hit the target, partly damaging the charging machine of the station.

The official message of the Defense Army informed that the Armenian side does not have losses.