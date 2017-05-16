Azerbaijani Rocket Destroyed Military Object of Defense Army of Artsakh

On May 15, at around 16:30 the Azerbaijani side launched a controlled rocket in the direction of a military object of the Defense Army, damaging a military vehicle. There are no casualties in the Defense Army in the result of the subversive action of the Azerbaijani army, the press service of Artsakh Republic informed.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic announced that the provocation of the Azerbaijani armed forces will not remain unanswered, and the political-military leadership of Azerbaijan will bear responsibility for all the consequences.

According to the video published by the Azerbaijani side, an Osa zenith rocket system was targeted.