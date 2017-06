Real-elections.am published the results of the vote to the Council of Elders of Yerevan in real time.

About half of the ballots, about 176,000, have been counted. The Republican Party already has 120,000 votes which is 68%. The Yelk Bloc has 38,000 votes which is 21.64%. Yerkir Tsirani has 14,000 votes or about 8%.