Defense Army Answered Azerbaijan's Aggressive Actions

The front units of the Defense Army of Artsakh answered to suppress the aggressive action of the Azerbaijani armed forces on May 13 and in the morning of May 14, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.

The Azerbaijani side breached the ceasefire 75 times, firing around 750 times in the direction of the Armenian posts using firearms of different calibers. Besides, the Azerbaijani armed forces used D-44 cannons (65 projectiles) and 60 and 82 mm mortars (17 projectiles).

The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s aggressive actions.