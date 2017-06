On May 11 and in the night of May 12 the enemy breached the ceasefire 90 times, firing over 1750 times in the direction of the Armenian posts over 1750 times. Besides the rifles, the enemy used also 60mm and 82 mm mortars (22 projectiles) and mounted antitank and automatic grenade launchers (12 projectiles).

The front units of the Defense Army answered, the press service of Artsakh Republic informed.