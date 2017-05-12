Quintuplets Born in Yerevan: Chances of Survival of Premature Children in Poor and Developing Countries

The head of maternal and post-natal health of the Ministry of Health Karine Saribekyan commented on the health issues of the quintuplets born in Yerevan and the international experience, the chances of such babies to survive. According to the specialist, there is no specific statistics on quadruplets in the world, and figures cover prematurity statistics.

“Survival does not depend on whether the kids are five or four, it depends on which stage of pregnancy they were born, their weight and condition. Two of these children were born with problems, they were reanimated, the other three were also in a severe condition but they were not reanimated. At any rate, prognoses and outcomes depend on the condition and problems these children were born with,” Karine Saribekyan says.

According to her, the rate of survival of kids weighing 500-1000 grams is 50%. In countries with developed technologies it may reach 60% and in poor and developing countries it may be 15-20%.

“We were discussing with specialists from Saint Petersburg, they are the specialists of the hospital of the Medical School of Pediatrics, I asked them about the survival rate of newborns weighing 500-1000 grams there. They said 20-25% on average but where they have high technologies, it is up to 50%. Besides, our cooperation with the leading clinics of Moscow is close, and in the previous 2-3 years about 100 specialists from Armenia were trained in Moscow’s leading maternity clinic, as well as in Saint Petersburg. Our specialists are constantly in contact with that team, consultancy is underway,” he said.

As to the survival rate of such children, Karine Saribekyan says, with the 50% survival rate, half of premature children who survive later have problems. “We are talking about children with an extremely small weight who are born in 22-28 weeks,” the specialist says.

According to Saribekyan, it is very difficult to make forecasts for children born between weeks 22 and 28 who weight 500-1000 grams. It is difficult to make forecasts unless these kids live beyond the tenth day. Two months after the birth it will be possible to talk about the health of the child.