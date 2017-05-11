Public Debt Totaled 6.37 Million USD

The public debt of the Republic of Armenia as of April 30 was 6,037,400,000 USD. According to the data published by the Ministry of Finance, the debt was 5,996,200,000 USD as of 31 March 2017.

The debt of the Armenian government in the public debt of Armenia is 5,514,300,000 USD. The debt of the government is up by 36 million dollars. As of April 30, the foreign debt of the government was 4,329,200,000 USD which is up by 19.6 billion dollars since last month.

The domestic debt was 1,185,000,000 USD as of the end of April, and 1,168,700 USD. The domestic debt is up by 16.3 million USD.

The foreign debt of the Central Bank of Armenia was 523.1 million dollars as of Aril 30, and 517.9 million dollars as of March 31.