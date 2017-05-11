Azerbaijani Army Officer Killed on May9: Razm.info

It has become known from posts by Azerbaijani users in social networks on May 9 and 10 that on May 9, as per preliminary information, an officer of the Azerbaijani army, Kazimov Süleyman Seyidağa oğlu, was killed, who was at least a captain. The Azerbaijani official sources have not reported anything, Razm.info informed. The killed serviceman was from Amankend village, Bilasuvari region of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani users claim that the serviceman was killed by the Armenian side.