Azerbaijani Forces Moved Armored Vehicles Towards Talish

On May 10 and in the night of May 11 the enemy breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces over 65 times, firing 1700 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. The Azerbaijani armed forces used 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles) and D-44 cannons (8 projectiles) in the direction of Martakert. Besides the breaches of the ceasefire, movement of armored vehicles were reported in the direction of Tapkarakoyunlu-Talish on May 10 at 13.30. At 14:55 the tanks returned to their stations.

The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the activity of the Azerbaijani armed forces and carried out vigilant sentry duty along the entire length of the line of contact.

The situation was calm in the morning, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.